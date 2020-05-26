ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $128,657.42 and approximately $81.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00697718 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,856,206,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,856,206,793 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

