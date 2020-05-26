InflationCoin (IFLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,209.46 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00816533 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00207022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IFLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.