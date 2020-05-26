Agrocoin (AGRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.00

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Agrocoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Agrocoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. Agrocoin has a market cap of $7.32 million and $20.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.22 or 0.03852887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002306 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031681 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Agrocoin (CRYPTO:AGRO) is a token. It launched on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI . Agrocoin’s official website is bitagro.io . Agrocoin’s official message board is medium.com/@agrocoin.org

Agrocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

