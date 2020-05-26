Everi (EVRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVRI opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

