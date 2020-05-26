Tech Data (TECD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tech Data to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TECD opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average of $138.04. Tech Data has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECD. Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

