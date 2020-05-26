Digital Turbine (APPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $504.83 million, a PE ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,130.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,060 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

