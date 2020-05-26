Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MOD opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

