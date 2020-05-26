Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. Baozun has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.