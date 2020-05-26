Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBRL opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

