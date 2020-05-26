Reviewing Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Ocugen (OTCMKTS:OCGN)

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $3.25 million 4.59 -$10.56 million N/A N/A Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -0.21

Bionik Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -476.69% -41.62% -37.12% Ocugen N/A -72.73% 4.56%

Risk and Volatility

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bionik Laboratories and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ocugen has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 420.83%. Given Ocugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Summary

Ocugen beats Bionik Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Systems, which include the InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND, an add-on module to be used with the InMotion ARM; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company is also developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; and ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other mobility disabilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

