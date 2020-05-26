Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD):

5/14/2020 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. "

5/13/2020 – Clearside Biomedical is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2020 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Clearside Biomedical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/28/2020 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2020 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/10/2020 – Clearside Biomedical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2020 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Clearside Biomedical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.12. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $63,978.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $70,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

