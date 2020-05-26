Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: NAVB):

5/22/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

5/15/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

