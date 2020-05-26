Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: NAVB):
- 5/22/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/22/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “
- 5/15/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2020 – Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.
