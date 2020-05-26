Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) vs. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCPIQ) Critical Review

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sundial Growers and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 1.20 -$204.57 million N/A N/A Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -322.43% -189.82% -72.72% Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sundial Growers and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 1 1 0 2.00 Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 393.04%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

