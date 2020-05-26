Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for On The Beach Group (OTB)

On The Beach Group (LON: OTB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/22/2020 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/22/2020 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/13/2020 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/6/2020 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/17/2020 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/9/2020 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/8/2020 – On The Beach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/27/2020 – On The Beach Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. On The Beach Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 357.37. The stock has a market cap of $339.20 million and a PE ratio of 21.72.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

