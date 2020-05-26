Financial Contrast: ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) versus Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get ANZ alerts:

ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. ANZ pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

ANZ has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ANZ and Boc Hong Kong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ 0 2 1 0 2.33 Boc Hong Kong 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANZ and Boc Hong Kong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ $31.91 billion 0.90 $4.19 billion $1.98 5.07 Boc Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.31 $4.29 billion N/A N/A

Boc Hong Kong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANZ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ANZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ANZ and Boc Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ N/A N/A N/A Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boc Hong Kong beats ANZ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, which include documentary trade, supply chain financing, commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. The company's New Zealand division offers banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers; and relationship banking and financial solutions to medium to large enterprises, and agricultural businesses. Its Wealth Australia division provides lenders mortgage insurance, share investing, financial planning, and general insurance distribution services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services to retail customers; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has operations in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.