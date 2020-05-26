Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Poxel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Poxel stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Poxel has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

About Poxel

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

