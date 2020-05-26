MGM China (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Receives Underperform Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MARZF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MGM China in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS MARZF opened at $0.81 on Friday. MGM China has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

