CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.79. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 99,700 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

