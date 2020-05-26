Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Shares of Sonic Foundry Inc (OTCMKTS:SOFO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $4.58. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 14,201 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.27.

About Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

