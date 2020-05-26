Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.29. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 3,300 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

