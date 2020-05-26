Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $11.40. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 227,337 shares.

APDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $51.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 167.84% and a negative return on equity of 279.79%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

