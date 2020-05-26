Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $4.66. Summer Infant shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 4,253 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.