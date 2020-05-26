U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $6.43. U.S. Auto Parts Network shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 998,736 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $228.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $53,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 630,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

