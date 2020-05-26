China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 4,269,078 shares.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.