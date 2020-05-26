Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.53. Biocept shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 47,277,262 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Biocept in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Biocept in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Biocept had a negative net margin of 463.52% and a negative return on equity of 185.80%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biocept Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.22% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

