LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $2.30. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 117,954 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPTH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned 0.81% of LightPath Technologies worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

