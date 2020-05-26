Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.22. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 41,100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 22.80% and a negative return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.30% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

