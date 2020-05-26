Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 3,651,760 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 480.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 789,782 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 16.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 547,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 621,384 shares during the period.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CPI Aerostructures Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
CPI Aerostructures Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Sonic Foundry Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91
Sonic Foundry Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91
Odyssey Marine Exploration Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80
Odyssey Marine Exploration Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Summer Infant Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
Summer Infant Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
Neuralstem Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97
Neuralstem Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report