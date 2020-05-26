Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 3,651,760 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
Further Reading: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.