Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 3,651,760 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 480.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 789,782 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 16.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 547,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 621,384 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

