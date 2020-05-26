Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.20. Intermolecular shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

About Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI)

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

