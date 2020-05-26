Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $2.49. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 59,911 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($2.80). The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

