Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1,092,600 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palatin Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 479.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 139,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the period.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

