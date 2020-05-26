Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.68. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 641,560 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Invivo Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invivo Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,218 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Invivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.