ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.17

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.17 and traded as high as $79.05. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 70,400 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 9,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 97,333.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

