Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.61. Envela shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 101,597 shares trading hands.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envela stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Envela at the end of the most recent quarter.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

