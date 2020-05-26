Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.09. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 5,628,931 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09.

In related news, insider Terence Harvey sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70), for a total transaction of A$496,000.00 ($351,773.05).

Perseus Mining Company Profile (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

