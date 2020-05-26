United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 21,500 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 10.67% of United States Antimony worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

