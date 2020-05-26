Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.30

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.30 and traded as high as $26.40. Petropavlovsk shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 6,205,846 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $868.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.30.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

