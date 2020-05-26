Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.92

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $9.54. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 41,957 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

