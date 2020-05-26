TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.51

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.51 and traded as high as $137.50. TMX Group shares last traded at $136.89, with a volume of 129,651 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$121.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total value of C$627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.