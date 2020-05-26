TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.51

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.51 and traded as high as $137.50. TMX Group shares last traded at $136.89, with a volume of 129,651 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$121.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total value of C$627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CPI Aerostructures Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
CPI Aerostructures Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Sonic Foundry Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91
Sonic Foundry Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91
Odyssey Marine Exploration Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80
Odyssey Marine Exploration Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Summer Infant Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
Summer Infant Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
Neuralstem Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97
Neuralstem Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report