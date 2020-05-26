Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,667.54

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,667.54 and traded as high as $1,730.00. Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at $1,725.00, with a volume of 913,367 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on HL. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,140 ($15.00) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,595.50 ($20.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,524.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,667.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

