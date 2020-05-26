Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $320.07

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $320.07 and traded as high as $335.00. Moneysupermarket.Com Group shares last traded at $333.60, with a volume of 1,420,870 shares changing hands.

MONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.20) price objective (down previously from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 359.44 ($4.73).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 320.07. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31). Also, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.20), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($57,954.60).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

