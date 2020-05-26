IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.69

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.69 and traded as high as $62.30. IP Group shares last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 2,419,790 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPO. Jefferies Financial Group raised IP Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 73 ($0.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IP Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.69. The company has a market cap of $560.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

