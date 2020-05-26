IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.69

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.69 and traded as high as $62.30. IP Group shares last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 2,419,790 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPO. Jefferies Financial Group raised IP Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 73 ($0.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IP Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.69. The company has a market cap of $560.92 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CPI Aerostructures Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
CPI Aerostructures Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Sonic Foundry Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91
Sonic Foundry Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91
Odyssey Marine Exploration Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80
Odyssey Marine Exploration Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Summer Infant Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
Summer Infant Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
Neuralstem Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97
Neuralstem Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report