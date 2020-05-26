Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $215.62. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $213.20, with a volume of 1,763,712 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 332 ($4.37) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 357 ($4.70) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Signet Jewelers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280 ($3.68).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.54. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

