Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $215.62. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $213.20, with a volume of 1,763,712 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 332 ($4.37) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 357 ($4.70) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Signet Jewelers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 280 ($3.68).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.54. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CPI Aerostructures Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
CPI Aerostructures Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Sonic Foundry Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91
Sonic Foundry Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91
Odyssey Marine Exploration Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80
Odyssey Marine Exploration Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Summer Infant Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
Summer Infant Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
Neuralstem Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97
Neuralstem Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report