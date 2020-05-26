Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,581.60

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,581.60 and traded as high as $1,637.00. Computacenter shares last traded at $1,619.00, with a volume of 278,300 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCC. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,474.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,581.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $10.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 11,553 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.14), for a total transaction of £115,414.47 ($151,821.19). Also, insider Raymond Gray bought 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,495 ($19.67) per share, for a total transaction of £16,818.75 ($22,124.11). Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $69,001,011 over the last ninety days.

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.