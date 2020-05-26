Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,635.43

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,635.43 and traded as high as $4,024.00. Renishaw shares last traded at $4,004.00, with a volume of 65,711 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSW. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,466.88 ($45.60).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,434.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,635.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22.

In other Renishaw news, insider William Lee purchased 900 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,327 ($43.76) per share, with a total value of £29,943 ($39,388.32).

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

