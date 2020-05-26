Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,457.72

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,457.72 and traded as high as $3,764.00. Cranswick shares last traded at $3,626.00, with a volume of 54,789 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,860 ($50.78) to GBX 3,920 ($51.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,760 ($49.46) target price for the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,866 ($50.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,674.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,457.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($49.01), for a total transaction of £27,013.50 ($35,534.73). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total transaction of £16,835 ($22,145.49).

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

