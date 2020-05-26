Boralex (TSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.42

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.42 and traded as high as $28.33. Boralex shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 113,554 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLX. TD Securities upped their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Boralex from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.08.

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.42.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

