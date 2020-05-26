Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 52,510 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

In other news, Director Steven Dean bought 243,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,695,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,404.44.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

