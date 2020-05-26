ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.70

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.70 and traded as high as $27.56. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 4,832,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,454.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 353.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 221,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,586 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CPI Aerostructures Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
CPI Aerostructures Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Sonic Foundry Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91
Sonic Foundry Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91
Odyssey Marine Exploration Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80
Odyssey Marine Exploration Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01
Summer Infant Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
Summer Infant Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
Neuralstem Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97
Neuralstem Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report