ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.70

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.70 and traded as high as $27.56. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 4,832,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,454.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 353.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 221,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,586 shares during the period.

