Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $308.18

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $308.18 and traded as high as $362.40. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $357.00, with a volume of 1,243,818 shares changing hands.

DOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 275.63 ($3.63).

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a GBX 5.56 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

