Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $308.18

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $308.18 and traded as high as $362.40. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at $357.00, with a volume of 1,243,818 shares changing hands.
DOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 275.63 ($3.63).
The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.18.
In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £76,750 ($100,960.27).
About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.
